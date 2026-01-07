ASUS has announced a new collection of products. However, similar to Razer’s case, this collection largely comprises previously released products in a special colourway. On this occasion, the Taiwanese brand has collaborated with the popular game studio KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. However, ASUS simply calls this wave of products the “ROG X KJP” collection.

The collection comprises a tablet laptop, a gaming mouse, gaming headphones, and a mouse. All of these products feature a white, gold, and black colourway and are based on the game studio’s mascot, Homo Ludens, better known as simply Ludens.

First there is the headliner product, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP tablet laptop. However, unlike its traditional variant, this version (and the rest of the items on this list) received special attention from Yoji Shinkawa. The most notable change done to the product is that it now sports a golden undercarriage as well as a slightly leaner keyboard. It also has its own unique carrying case, packaging, power adapter, and an exclusive “Armoury Crate theme”.

Specs-wise, much of the limited edition laptop mirrors the original. To refresh your memory, it features a 13.4-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 180Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S Graphics and 40 RDNA 3.5 cores. And, yes, it still has that detachable keyboard.

Moving on, we have the ROG Delta II-KJP gaming headset with a detachable super-wideband boom microphone. Performance-wise, it features a 50mm titanium-plated diaphragm driver unit with a frequency response of 20Hz all the way to 20kHz. The headphones have three different modes of connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C 2.4GHz, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The exterior plastic is mostly white, featuring subtle details on the earcups like grooves and fine prints. On that note, earcups also sport the two companies’ logos, with ROG on the right and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS on the left. Black accents appear on the head and ear cushions, while the hinges have a gold finish.

Next we have the ROG Keris II Origin-KJP gaming mouse. The peripheral is equipped with the ROG AimPoint Pro 42,000 sensor, which, as the name suggests, can go up to 42,000 DPI. Much like the headphones, the mouse has three different modes of connectivity, which are Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and your standard wired connection. It also has various polling rates, going up to 8,000Hz. According to the official press release, if you optimise the device to be as energy efficient as possible, you can squeeze out up to 192 hours of use.

Lastly, we have the ROG Scabbard II XX-KJP which is a 900 x 400 x 3mm mousepad. There’s not much to say about this except that it’s a white mousepad, with a side profile of a Homo Lumen drawn in Yoji Shinkawa’s signature style on one side and the two companies’ logos on the other.

Unfortunately, ASUS has not yet announced local pricing or availability for the ROG X KJP collection. Although the company promised to share these details later, it did not provide a definite timeframe.

(Source: ASUS, [press release], [website])