As 2025 comes to a close, it also means that CES 2026 is just around the corner. In the case of Lenovo, there are rumours suggesting that the brand will be rolling out a new Legion 7a gaming laptop running on AMD’s Ryzen AI 400 Series APUs, otherwise known as Gorgon Point.

The rumour originates from a report by Windows Latest, which suggests that the Legion 7a will roll out with a choice of either the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 or AI 9 465. Both models, however, will seemingly only be rocking and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 discrete graphics. Additionally, the same reports lists a Legion 5a, which comes in two CPU configurations: one with the Ryzen AI 9 465, and one withy the Ryzen 7 250. As with the other two, both shipe out with an RTX 5060.

It should be noted that Windows Latest doesn’t actually have any official product images. However, it continues to list down other specs of these laptops, such as the Legion 7a having a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED panel, with a 240Hz variable refresh rate, and up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM.

The Legion 5a gets a 15.3-inch QHD+ OLED display with 165Hz VRR, and up to 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM capacity.

There’s also mention of a new Lenovo Legion 5i, which has traditionally been the laptops running on Intel chips. In this case, the new Legion 5i is expected to run on Intel’s upcoming Panther Lake lineup, and more specifically, with a Core Ultra 9 386H and RTX 5060. Other specifications include up to 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 15.3-inch QHD+ OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

It’s clear at this point that these aren’t the Legion Pro models, given that the beefiest discrete graphics is the RTX 5060. Assuming that Lenovo does have higher-end Pro models (and we believe that it does), we’ll just have to wait until CES 2026 to find out.

(Source: Windows Latest)