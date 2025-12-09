The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is, as the name suggests, a laptop with a rolling display. Launched earlier this year, the laptop’s OLED panel can extend vertically, going from 14 inches to 16.7 inches. Now, it seems like the company is looking to create something similar with its Legion gaming brand. According to a fresh set of leaks, the so-called Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable is currently in development.

This information comes from a report by Windows Latest. The publication claims that unlike the ThinkBook Plus, the upcoming Legion Pro Rollable will sport a screen that expands horizontally from both left and right. With a push of a button, the standard 16:9 display will apparently transform into a 21:9 ultrawide screen, making it suitable for gaming.

In addition to this, the outlet has revealed a leaked marketing render of the device. The image depicts a familiar design, complete with a built-in numeric keypad. Of course, the laptop is shown with its display extended. According to Windows Latest, Lenovo will likely use the same mechanism motorised spindle system for the Legion Pro Rollable. This means that it will likely feature a flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, not much else is known about the laptop. There is no information on the display’s exact size. That said, the website does mention a few “confirmed” details, like an Intel Panther Lake processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPU. Unsurprisingly, the laptop will run Windows 11, with AI features to be expected.

At this point, pricing is still a mystery, though it’s obvious that the device won’t come cheap. Lenovo is expected to unveil the Legion Pro Rollable sometime next year, possibly at CES 2026.

