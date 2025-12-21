Earlier this month, a leak revealed that Lenovo is planning to unveil a rollable gaming laptop at CES 2026. At the time, not much was known about this device, which will reportedly be called the Legion Pro Rollable. Recently, more details on the laptop have emerged, including information on its display.

According to Windows Latest, Lenovo will introduce the Legion Pro Rollable as a proof-of-concept device, rather than a commercial product. Based on the Legion Pro 7i, it will apparently utilise a maxed-out Intel Core Ultra processor. The company will reportedly pair this with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

Of course, the defining trait of the laptop is the extendable display. As per the new report, the screen will use a Lenovo PureSight OLED panel measuring 16 inches at minimum. This display can extend with a push of a button, with the option to stretch it to either 21.5 inches, or a maximum of 24 inches.

As for how it works, the outlet claims that it uses a dual-motor, tension-based mechanism that expands and retracts the display from both sides. The system is designed to keep the screen taut to avoid instances of wrinkling, uneven flexing, or vibrating as it moves. Aside from that, the use of low-friction materials is meant to protect the panel from repeated rolling. Finally, Lenovo has reportedly tuned the motors to be quiet and stable.

Other than that, the laptop will allegedly come with some AI features powered by the Lenovo AI Engine+. Among these are the Smart FPS, AI Frame Gaming Display, AI Screen Detection, Cursor Tracking, AI Game Assistance, and Adaptive AI Lighting.

It is worth noting that Lenovo has yet to divulge any details on the Legion Pro Rollable. So, it’s wise to take this information with a grain of salt until its veracity can be confirmed.

(Source: Windows Latest)