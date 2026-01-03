Last month, OnePlus revealed that it is launching a new “performance-focused” range of smartphones. Ahead of the lineup’s release, the company has been steadily divulging details on the upcoming OnePlus Turbo 6 series, which comprises the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. And before you ask, the brand did in fact skip past a few numbers here.

Based on the teasers posted on the company’s official Weibo account, both phones will feature a slim design with a considerably thin camera island. While not exactly completely flat, images of the devices suggest only a slight protrusion, as opposed to the massive units most modern handsets are equipped with. Furthermore, this module apparently measures 1.7mm thick.

Aside from design, the brand has confirmed some of the key specifications. Both models in the series will pack a massive 9,000mAh battery despite the slim profile. With that in mind, the Turbo 6 is the fancier variant between the two. It will feature a 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Beyond that, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

As for the OnePlus Turbo 6V, it will sport a display with a 144Hz refresh rate instead. Under the hood, it comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 series will be officially debuting in China soon, on 8 January 2025. At the time of writing, the brand has yet to confirm any plans for an international launch.

(Source: GSMArena, OnePlus via Weibo)