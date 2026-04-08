The OnePlus 15R initially launched in select markets back in December. At the time, the smartphone was not available in Malaysia, although it had quietly appeared on the local website. Now, the brand has recently announced the handset’s arrival on our shores, and with it, the pricing.

As a quick refresher, the OnePlus 15R serves as a more modest alternative to the flagship OnePlus 15. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. This panel boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Aside from that, the device comes with Gorilla Glass 7i, plus IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Under the hood, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which gets paired with 12GB of RAM. As for storage, only the 256GB version is available locally. Meanwhile, a 7,400mAh battery keeps the device powered. Unlike its fancier counterpart, the OnePlus 15R only comes with support for 80W charging. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 16 via OxygenOS 16. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6, as well as NFC.

For imaging, the OnePlus 15R sports a dual camera setup on the rear. This comprises a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary lens with OIS and 24mm focal length, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 112-degree FOV. Flipping the phone around, you get a 32MP selfie shooter in a punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 15R is available for pre-order on the official OPPO website, as well as the OnePlus stores on Shopee and Lazada. It comes in your choice of Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. On the subject of pricing, it retails for RM2,799. That said, early birds can get a RM200 rebate and a free 80W power adapter. It should be noted that this offer will only run until 10 April 2026.

(Source: OnePlus Malaysia via Facebook)