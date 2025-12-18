In our previous article, we reported that OnePlus plans to launch the 15, the Pad Go 2, and the Watch Lite on 17 December. As promised, the trio of devices has arrived on store shelves, but only in select markets. For now, at least.

We say “for now” because OnePlus Malaysia has quietly updated its website to feature all three of the aforementioned devices, hinting at a local launch in the near future. Naturally, the pricing and availability of these devices are still under wraps, but the company has at least shared the complete specifications of all the gadgets. So let’s break them down.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a variable refresh rate of 165Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The body also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ingress protection ratings, along with Gorilla Glass 7i. It also only has two colours, which are Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze.

The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a hefty 7,400mAh battery that supports up to 80W wired charging. The 15R runs on OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

For imaging, the handset features a dual camera setup, led by a 50MP main shooter with OIS and 24mm focal length. Accompanying it would be an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 112-inch FOV. In front, it has a 32MP snapper.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus Malaysia has not disclosed the price for any of these devices on this list. However, a quick visit to the North American version of the website reveals that the 12GB+256GB configuration is available for pre-order at US$699 (~RM2,859), while the 12GB+512GB configuration is listed at US$799 (~RM3,268).

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the company’s latest tablet offering and succeeds the original that launched back in 2023. It features a 12.1-inch LCD panel, which is much larger compared to the previous version’s 11.35-inch. Despite having a sharper 284 PPI display, the device still retains its 7:5 aspect ratio. Further specs include a 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut, a peak brightness of 900 nits, and Dolby Vision support.

The tablet also has an integrated, though optional, stylus, which OnePlus calls the “Stylo”. As per the official website, Stylo is a “low latency, ultra-responsive” stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure. The company claims that it lasts up to 20 hours of use.

Under the hood, the Pad Go 2 is equipped with the Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a stout 10,500mAh battery, which is, again, a significant jump from the original’s 8,000mAh battery. The battery also supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. As for photography, the tablet has an 8MP main rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Software-wise, the device also runs on OxygenOS 16.

According to GSMArena, pricing starts at INR₹27,000 (~RM1,220) for the 8GB+128GB configuration, while the 8GB+256GB model retails for INR₹30,000 (~RM1,356). That is for the WiFi version, however. For those who’d like cellular support on their tablet, it will cost INR₹33,000 (~RM1,492) and is only available for the 8GB+256GB configuration. It also comes in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift.

OnePlus Watch Lite

As the name suggests, this smartwatch is a leaner alternative to the Watch 3 that launched earlier this year. Be that as it may, it still features a premium build with a 316L stainless steel body that is only 8.9mm thick. The watch sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED with 464 x 464px resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It also carries an IP68 rating and is water resistant up to 50m.

OnePlus claims that its 339mAh battery can last up to 10 days but has an average lifespan of seven days. This lifespan drops further to four days if Always-On Display is active. It also runs on OnePlus’ OxygenOS Watch 7.1.

Aside from that, the Watch Lite has 4GB of storage. It also includes a GPS, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC support. The wearable also supports over a hundred sports modes, ranging from running to cycling and rope skipping.

Once again, GSMArena stated that Watch Lite is priced at GB£180 (~RM984). The charging base, on the otherhand, will fetch GB£30 (~RM163). It also comes in black and silver colourways.

To reiterate, all of these products have appeared on the OnePlus Malaysia website and could soon arrive on store shelves. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the company has yet to announce the official local launch date of any of these devices.

It’s also worth noting that among the three, only the OnePlus 15R has appeared on SIRIM. If we are to speculate, the reason why the company hasn’t released anything official yet is that it is perhaps waiting for the other two to receive approval from the organisation. But that is simply conjecture.

