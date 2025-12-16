As OnePlus prepares for the global launch of the OnePlus 15R, the brand has revealed that it also has something else in the works. To be more specific, the company is planning to launch a new smartphone lineup, which will be called Turbo.

In a Weibo post announcing the upcoming series, President of OnePlus China Li Jie mentioned a few of the range’s defining characteristics. According to the post, the Turbo phones will “inherit the powerful performance genes” of the brand’s flagships. Moreover, the devices will offer a long battery life, as well as “unprecedented” gaming performance in their price range.

It is worth noting that Li did not actually state the price range for the Turbo series. In fact, the post is devoid of any specifics, so we don’t have any confirmed details for the phones. That said, the lineup has been the subject of rumours and leaks in the past.

One of these leaks detailed the specifications for one of the models in the Turbo lineup. Apparently, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. For internals, it will allegedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

It will also supposedly come with a massive 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. Moreover, the leak claimed the phone will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Beyond that, leakster Smart Pikachu revealed that two Turbo phones will be debuting in 2026. Both of these devices will reportedly feature large screens and batteries with capacities around 9,000mAh.

Naturally, since OnePlus has not confirmed any of these details, it’s best to take the information with a grain of salt. It’s also unclear whether the series will remain exclusive to China, or if a global launch is in the cards.

