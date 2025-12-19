Earlier, HONOR announced on Chinese social media Weibo that it will be launching the Win series of gaming phones. At the time, leaks indicated that there will be a base model and a Pro model, with some specs also tacked on. More recently, some of these specs have gotten confirmed from a pretty official source. That, and prolific leakster has made an interesting claim about what the devices in the series will eventually be called.

Starting with the confirmed specs, these come from a post by an engineer at HONOR, presumably working on MagicOS optimisation. The post comes with a screenshot that confirms the battery capacity of 10,000 mAh for the HONOR Win. Also shown is the 2,800 x 1,272 resolution, which is about the ballpark of 1.5K. And finally, there’s the 16GB of RAM.

Moving on to the leakster’s claim, this is Digital Chat Station, also posting on Weibo, claiming that the series has the base model HONOR Win and an HONOR Win RT. Rather than there being a high performance Pro model, it looks like the RT is the budget model instead. Per the claim, it’s the former that packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 80W wireless charging. That leaves the RT model with the Snapdragon 8 Elite with no wireless charging.

But as is the nature of leaks, these claims should be taken with a pinch of salt. With the launch being just a week away, it’s likely that there will be more official teasers as we get closer to Boxing Day.

