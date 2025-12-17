Unless you count its GT range, HONOR doesn’t exactly have a smartphone lineup that’s geared for gaming. However, that’s about to change soon. The company has announced that it will be launching the Win series, which will feature at least two models.

The upcoming lineup seems to be targeted at the competitive gaming segment, as HONOR is describing it as a set of esports phones. Furthermore, the brand is positioning the series as high-performance flagships, although it has yet to reveal much about the devices beyond the design.

Based on the teaser images shared on the company’s Weibo account, the handsets feature flat frames. Colour options include black, white, and blue. Beyond that, the smartphones come with a large rectangular camera module with the Win branding on the bottom right corner.

What’s notable about the camera deco is the presence of an active cooling fan. Gaming phones from brands like Redmagic also feature cooling fans in their designs. So, it makes sense for HONOR to do the same with the Win series. Furthermore, it looks like one of the phones features two rear cameras, while the other comes with three. This latter variant is likely a fancier Pro model.

At the moment, the brand has not revealed much about the phones in terms of specifications. However, previous rumours suggest that the Win series is in fact a rebrand of the GT lineup.

Additionally, the leaks claim that the base HONOR Win will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Pro variant will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Moreover, one of the devices will allegedly feature a massive 10,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. Other supposed specs include 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED displays for both phones.

HONOR will be debuting the Win series in China on 26 December 2025. Currently, there is no word on whether the smartphones will remain in the brand’s home market like the GT lineup, or if there are plans for an international launch.

(Source: HONOR [1], [2], [3], GSMArena)