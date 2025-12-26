Amid a global memory chip crunch that has sent DDR5 prices soaring, Asus is reportedly producing its own DDR5 RAM to help relieve the memory shortage. According to Sakhtafzarmag, the Taiwanese tech giant could begin manufacturing DRAM as early as Q2 of 2026.

The publication believes that Asus joining the market is critical for the memory market as a whole. As established brands like Micron scale back their consumer-focused offerings, a significant gap has opened in the market that Asus could step in to fill.

Furthermore, if Asus does move into RAM production, it could not only help ease supply constraints but also ensure full compatibility with its own motherboards, alongside dedicated optimisation, according to the publication. This, in turn, would allow the company to price its laptops more competitively. The same holds true for the company’s desktops, which are on the chopping block due to the expensive memory costs.

NotebookCheck notes that some observers are sceptical about whether Asus can produce its own DRAM at such short notice and warn that it may still need to source modules from major suppliers, limiting the benefits. The publication then mentioned that the Taiwanese tech giant can look to CMXT, a Chinese manufacturer that recently unveiled its own LPDDR5X and DDR5 RAM.

CMXT, however, faces its own hurdles in scaling production. Chief among these are strict US regulations on equipment imports, which have curbed its ability to manufacture chips in large volumes. With no end to the shortage in sight, many consumers are hoping for any solution to the memory crisis, which SK Hynix says could last until 2028.

(Source: Sakhtafzarmag, NotebookCheck)