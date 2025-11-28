The ongoing global memory shortage appears to be hitting a new and unexpected victim: NVIDIA. The company has benefited massively from the AI boom, but a fresh set of rumours suggests it might now be feeling the squeeze from the very demand surge it helped drive.

According to leaker Golden Pig Upgrade on Weibo, NVIDIA is considering a major shift in how it supplies its products to Add-In Board (AIB) and Add-In Card (AIC) partners by no longer bundling video memory with its GPU dies. Instead, the company may ship only the raw silicon, leaving partners to source their own GDDR modules.

How Things Are Currently Handled

For the uninitiated, a GPU die is the bare piece of silicon that contains all the processing units, transistors, and cores that make up a graphics processing unit. Under the current model, NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel typically provide GPU manufacturers with a complete kit, with the die paired with the correct amount and type of GDDR memory.

This approach ensures consistency and simplifies procurement, especially since VRAM is produced by third-party suppliers like Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. While large AIBs already have the connections and experience to source memory directly, Nvidia historically offered bundled kits to streamline the process and guarantee stable supply.

If the rumour proves accurate, those days may be ending. The alleged change stems from an increasingly severe memory drought, with demand from AI accelerators, servers, and next-generation GDDR7 products pushing DRAM supplies to their limits. The situation has reportedly become difficult enough that NVIDIA no longer sees bundled VRAM as feasible for upcoming orders.

How This Might Play Out

For bigger vendors, this shift may be more of an inconvenience than a crisis. They already negotiate memory supply agreements and can align their purchases with Nvidia’s reference designs, but smaller or specialised AIBs could feel a much harder hit. VRAM is one of the most expensive components on any graphics card, and without NVIDIA’s volume leverage, smaller partners won’t get the same pricing or guaranteed access. Some may struggle to secure enough stock of next-generation GDDR modules at all. Higher procurement costs inevitably trickle down the chain, creating the possibility of pricier cards or trimmed-down product line-ups.

Meanwhile, that ripple effect may reach consumers sooner than expected. Rising memory costs could push vendors to skip lower-margin models, delay launches or reduce their presence in mainstream segments, typically the most competitive and most popular price brackets. High-end cards will still arrive, but they may do so with higher production costs and tighter supply.

For now, this remains a rumour, and even industry sources caution that nothing is confirmed. Still, the timing and market dynamics make the possibility harder to dismiss. The GPU industry is already moving through one of its most volatile memory cycles in years, and a shift away from bundled kits would reshape how graphics cards are designed, priced and produced.

(Source: Weibo, via Videocardz)