It should go without saying that many are familiar with the GoPro brand and how it is synonymous with popular action cameras of today. In 2026, however, an unusual product will bear the GoPro name: a laptop developed in collaboration with Asus.

Earlier this week, the laptop maker shared a brief teaser of its new GoPro edition for the ProArt creator laptop on X. The brand did not provide any specific details about the upcoming product, aside from its scheduled introduction at CES 2026 on 7 January 2026.

The ProArt @GoPro edition creator laptop is about to break cover. Join the ASUS CES 2026 Livestream and witness the ultimate creator laptop: 👉 https://t.co/xJbeu2uDdC#ASUS #CES2026 #AlwaysIncredible pic.twitter.com/4QrD6Rufd9 — ASUS (@ASUS) December 21, 2025

Based on the short video alone, we can expect the laptop to have a rugged-looking design, which is quite typical since the brand is working with GoPro. Things get a little more interesting when it comes to functionality, as the laptop has a dedicated shortcut key for the action camera brand. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what this button is for at the time of writing.

For those unfamiliar, Asus designs its ProArt line of laptops for creative work, focusing on art, video editing, and other forms of digital content creation. The company often equips these laptops with improved displays for colour accuracy and markets them primarily as workstations.

Going back to the product, we might also receive some additional items that will go along with the laptop, as indicated in the last few seconds of the teaser. If we were to speculate, it is probably a carrying case and a shell case for the laptop. Though, we’d like to emphasise that it’s just a theory.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only Asus product we’ll see at CES. Rumours suggest that the company will share additional details about the ROG Strix XG27JCG, the world’s first 5K gaming monitor.

