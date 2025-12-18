realme announced earlier in the month that the C85 is available via the Hotlink Postpaid 70 plan. Now, the brand has announced that the phone is available via another plan, this time by U Mobile. The best part about it is, you can get the realme C85 for absolutely no cost.

More specifically, you can get yourself a realme C85 by signing up to the U Postpaid 68 Plan. That being said, these eligible plans all come with a two-year contract. Worth noting is that, on the device’s page on the U Mobile website, customers in Peninsular Malaysia can also claim the phone for free if they sign up for the U Postpaid 98 and U Family 128 plans.

In case you missed it, the realme C85 has a 6.8-inch LCD HD screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Inside is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Powering it is a 7,000 mAh battery with 45W charging.

Despite the way it looks, realme has only shared that the C85 has a 50MP main shooter at the back. In front, it packs an 8MP unit instead. On the software side of things, it runs Android 15 with the company’s own realme UI 6.0. It also comes with what the company dubs the “IP69 Pro” rating, which encompasses water resistance against submersion and water jets.

But back to the realme C85 being free with the U Postpaid 68 plan. This plan gets you 500GB of mobile data a month, unlimited calls, and free roaming in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. You can also take calls while you’re in those three countries for free. You can find out more about this plan by heading over to U Mobile’s page for postpaid plans, linked here. Alternatively, you can go to the realme C85 page and see which plans allow you to claim the phone for free, linked here.