realme has announced the newest entry in its budget-friendly C series of smartphones. Dubbed the realme C83, the device recently made its debut in India as the successor to the C73. Naturally, it comes with some improvements from the previous generation, particularly in terms of screen and battery. Aside from that, it is quite similar to the C85 that launched a few months back.

The handset sports a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 720p resolution and a peak brightness of 900 nits. Furthermore, this panel comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. Essentially, it is the same screen as the one equipped on the C85, except dimmer. Like many other entry-level phones, the C83 gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets a single speaker.

Internally, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is the same chipset on its predecessor. Notably, realme has equipped the same processor on the C85. While we’re on the subject of similarities, the C83 also gets a 7,000mAh battery, but charging is capped at 15W. Other than that, the phone features up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The latter can be expanded via microSD card.

On the software side, it runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. For connectivity, the device supports 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. Moreover, dual-SIM support is also on board. As for imaging, the phone sports a single 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the rear. Up front, the notch houses a 5MP selfie snapper. Other features include an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The realme C83 comes in two colourways: Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green. Price-wise, the phone starts at INR13,499 (~RM580) for the 4GB+64GB trim. Meanwhile, the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB models retail for INR14,499 (~RM623) and INR17,499 (~RM752) respectively. As to whether the phone will be launching in Malaysia, realme has made no indication of bringing it to our shores.

(Source: realme [1], [2])