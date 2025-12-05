The realme C85 was launched locally yesterday, even if it starts off as a telco exclusive. That being said, it was launched elsewhere earlier, where it also secured a Guinness World Record. But it’s for “Most People Performing a Mobile Phone Water-Resistance Test Simultaneously”.

This record, according to the brand, was validated at the Cilandak Sports Centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 20 November. As part of achieving it, the company had 280 participants, each holding a realme C85, lined up by a pool. They then submerged said phone in unison for two minutes. After that, the phones were retrieved and checked that they all worked without malfunction.

If nothing else, the record can be taken a testament to its water resistance – sort of. The realme C85 does come with what the company calls an IP69 Pro rating – a self-dubbed standard “surpassing the standard IP69K, IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications in a single, all-encompassing shield”.

IP Ratings, What Do They Even Mean?

Of the lot, IP68 is the only one governing submersion, while IP66 is for withstanding continuous water jets. Then you have the two IP69 ratings are for high temperature water jets in short bursts. Of these, IP69 measures the force of the water jet specifically, while IP69K measures the pressure of the water jet. It’s all very messy compared to the dust resistance part of the rating, where a bigger number simply means resistance to smaller particles, up until IP6X meaning dust-proof.

But back to the Guinness World Record of the realme C85. Ultimately, the record is specifically about the number of people doing the water resistance test, not its water resistance. That would have been quite a bit more meaningful in comparison, but here we are.

On a related note, Infinix was also awarded a Guinness World Record for the Hot 60 Pro Plus, being the phone with the thinnest 3D curved display. From it specs, it does seem like concessions were made to achieve this. And it’s specifically for phones with curved displays, thus excluding thinner phones like the iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.