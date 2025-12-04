The realme C85 5G, which launched in Vietnam last month, has officially arrived for the local market. However, it appears that the model is all by its lonesome in Malaysia, as its Snapdragon 685-equipped Pro sibling is absent from the announcement, at least for now.

Realme also revealed that the phone is now available together with Maxis’ Hotlink Postpaid 70 Plan, allowing customers to purchase it from RM59 per month under a 24-month contract or RM359/month under 12 months. Locally, the realme C85 5G carries a price tag of RM1,09, but the company has yet to confirm whether it will offer the device as a standalone unit through its official channels or authorised distributors.

To recap, the new realme mid-range smartphone sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a 720p resolution, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. For protection, the phone gets what the brand is calling an “IP69 Pro” rating.

Under the hood is a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with only 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging, while the brand’s Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 interface fronts the software side of things.

For imaging, the realme C85 5G uses a 50MP main camera on the rear, while an 8MP selfie shooter sits in the punch-hole cutout on its display. Connectivity-wise, there’s WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Hotlink Postpaid 70 plan offers 300GB 5G data (150GB 4G/5G + 150GB 5G), free roaming in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, unlimited high-speed hotspot, and unlimited HD calls and SMS. As its name suggests, it is priced at RM70, though note that Hotlink is currently offering subscribers a RM10 rebate for six months.

(Source: realme Malaysia [Facebook] / Hotlink [official website])