It looks like OnePlus is still not done with 2025 yet, as it had just recently revealed three more devices that are coming soon. Slated to launch in select markets next month is the OnePlus 15R, the Pad Go 2, and the Watch Lite.

The OnePlus 15R is a new entry to the brand’s current line-up and is positioned as the “ultimate value high quality flagship device.” While full specifications remain under wraps, the company confirms that the phone carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. It will also come in two colour options: Charcoal Black, and Mint Breeze. Additionally, the device is shown to feature a flat frame and a dual-camera setup on its back.

Next is the OnePlus Pad Go 2, described as the brand’s “best value mid-range 5G tablet.” It features an anti-glare glass finish and will be available in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Pad Go 2 is also revealed to support an integrated stylus.

Rounding off the lineup is the Watch Lite, which OnePlus says brings “flagship-level health and fitness features to an even more accessible price point.” Unlike the other devices, it will be offered in a single colourway: Silver Steel.

All three products will launch on 17 December 2025 in Europe, India, and North America for now. OnePlus has not announced whether the 15R, Pad Go 2, or Watch Lite will be released in Malaysia.

(Source: OnePlus, via X / official website)