JBL has announced the newest addition to its PartyBox speaker lineup. Touted as the brand’s loudest battery-powered party speaker, the JBL PartyBox 720 promises high quality sound.

Design-wise, the speaker features an integrated handle and a set of wide and sturdy wheels for easy handling. Other features include an IPX4 splashproof rating, as well as dynamic lighting that matches the beat. Of course, this can be customised via the dedicated app.

The speaker offers an output power of up to 800 watts. It features two 9-inch woofers for clean, deep bass. Meanwhile, its two 30mm dome tweeters are responsible for producing crystal-clear highs. Additionally, the speaker comes with AI Sound Boost to maintain audio quality at high volume.

Like the other models in the series, the PartyBox 720 supports Bluetooth 5.4, as well as Auracast for multi-speaker or stereo pairing. Aside from that, the speaker comes with two XLR inputs, allowing users to connect a microphone, guitar or DJ console. As for battery life, JBL claims the speaker offers up to 15 hours of playtime.

According to JBL, the PartyBox 720 will be officially available in Malaysia starting mid-December. While the company did not specify an exact date, it did mention that the speaker will be priced at RM4,999. As per usual, those interested in buying it will be able to do so via the brand’s official website, as well as its stores on Shopee and Lazada.

(Source: JBL press release)