JBL has announced its latest additions to the PartyBox speaker series for the Malaysian market. The new lineup, which comprises the PartyBox 520 and Encore 2, brings together upgraded hardware and software features, including JBL Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost.

Several features are shared across the two newly launched models. Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio is standard, along with Auracast support for multi-device linking, IPX4 splashproof rating, as well as replaceable batteries and fast-charging capabilities. Users can also customise sound settings and lighting effects for both devices through the JBL PartyBox app.

The flagship model is the PartyBox 520, which JBL positions as one of the loudest battery-powered speakers in its class. It features a reinforced telescopic handle and sturdier wheels for easier transport, along with an output power of up to 400 watts and AI Sound Boost to maximise performance and maintain sound quality at higher volumes. JBL says the speaker supports up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge.

On the other hand, we have the JBL PartyBox Encore 2, which offers a more compact alternative for users who prioritise portability. The model features a redesigned flexible handle and integrates a two-channel receiver with two wireless microphones for karaoke use. It delivers 100 watts of output power and supports LE Audio for smoother, higher-quality streaming. Like the 520, it provides up to 15 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute charge supplying more than an hour of additional playback.

The new JBL PartyBox 520 is priced at RM3,599 while the Encore 2 is at RM2,099. Those interested can purchase them now through authorised retailers, the official JBL website, Lazada, and Shopee.

(Source: JBL Malaysia press release)