JBL officially launched the next generation of its Bar Series home cinema experience. The new soundbar series is a follow-up of the original Bar, with the “MK2” moniker at the back of each SKU denoting which model it is the successor to.

Of course, the new Bar Series come with new and improved features that JBL has launched, including AI Sound Boost, Pure Voice 2.0, and SmartDetails, to name a few.

JBL Bar 1300MK2 JBL Bar 1000MK2 JBL Bar 800MK2 JBL Bar 500MK2 JBL Bar 300MK2 Channels 11.1.4 7.1.4 7.1 5.1 5.0 Max Power Output 2470W 960W 780W 750W 450W Dolby Atmos® True Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X True Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X Virtual Dolby Atmos® and DTS Virtual :X* Virtual Dolby Atmos® and DTS Virtual :X* Virtual Dolby Atmos® and DTS Virtual :X* MultiBeamTM 3.0 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PureVoice 2.0 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SmartDetails Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Night Listening Yes Yes Yes No No Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Amazon Music HD, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Amazon Music HD, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Amazon Music HD, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Amazon Music HD, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast built-in, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and SmartThings Detachable speakers 2 detachable, wireless speakers with Bluetooth function 2 detachable, wireless speakers 2 detachable, wireless speakers No No Subwoofer Dual 8” compact sub with AI Sound Boost 10” Subwoofer 10” Subwoofer 10” Subwoofer No JBL One Commander (By-packed) Yes No No No No Availability January 2026 Available Now Available Now Available Now Available Now Price RM8,999 RM5,999 RM4,499 RM2,999 RM2,499

“The new JBL Bar Series isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a complete reimagining of the home audio experience,” Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific, says. “By seamlessly integrating our latest acoustic innovations with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, we have crafted JBL’s most immersive and best-performing soundbar to date. This series introduces a suite of new features, including SmartDetails, AI Sound Boost, MultiBeam 3.0, and PureVoice 2.0. These technologies underscore JBL’s commitment to delivering superior audio performance. Furthermore, the introduction of our JBL One Commander, a wireless Dolby Atmos audio solution, will enhance your home entertainment by offering seamless connectivity and refined aesthetics—all without compromising on JBL’s signature sound quality.”

JBL is launching five products under the new Bar Series: The Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2, 500MK2, and 300MK2. All the soundbars are immediately available, save for the 1300MK2, which will be available from January 2026 onwards.

Pricing starts from RM2,499 for 300MK2, RM2,999 for the 500MK2, RM4,499 for the 800MK2, RM5,999 for the 1000MK2, and RM8,999 for the 1300MK2.