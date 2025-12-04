Proton has had a packed year, rolling out three new models: the X50, eMAS 5, and, most recently, the Saga. Yet the momentum isn’t slowing as the national automaker is already gearing up for its next debut of the eMAS 7 plug-in hybrid (PHEV). This was confirmed when the automaker released a teaser on 2 December 2025, hinting at the launch of the SUV at the ongoing Proton Tech Showcase.

The launch is further supported by a recent survey sighted by Paultan.org, reportedly distributed to existing Proton customers, where the specifications of the eMAS 7 PHEV are listed. It also includes an estimated price of RM20,000 to RM30,000 higher than the X50, which means it could be priced between RM109,800 and RM119,800 (based on the X50 Executive variant).

The SUV, which is based on the Geely Galaxy Starship 7, is expected to feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, which is also found in the new Proton Saga. The SUV also houses a 12-in-1 integrated motor. It has an EV-only range of more than 100 km, while the combined range is expected to exceed 1,000 km.

While there is not much information available on the exterior and interior, some features were listed for the SUV. According to the survey, it will come with a powered tailgate and 19-inch sport rims, the same size as the Premium variant of the current eMAS 7 EV. The cabin is expected to house a windshield Heads-Up Display (W-HUD), a 15.4-inch 2.5K resolution display, ventilated seats, a 16-speaker surround sound system, and 30 storage compartments. Other features include Level 2 ADAS and seven airbags.

As of now, these are the details available on the eMAS 7 PHEV. The full specifications of the car will be revealed soon during the launch.

(Source: Proton via Facebook, Paultan.org)