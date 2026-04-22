While the HONOR 600 series stole the show at today’s launch event, they were not the only new products to take the stage. Alongside the smartphones, the company announced a tablet, as well as a selection of products in its AIoT ecosystem. Starting with the tablet, the Pad X8b LTE was designed with versatility in mind and boasts a durable metal body.

In terms of specifications, the tablet sports an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Internally, it packs a Snapdragon 680 chipset. This gets paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The latter can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD. Keeping the lights on is a massive 10,100mAh battery.

The HONOR Pad X8b comes in a single Space Gray colourway. As for pricing, the 6GB + 128GB model retails for RM799. Additionally, customers can get a free flip cover worth RM159. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB version gets a RM999 price tag, with a free Bluetooth keyboard worth RM399.

HONOR CHOICE MouseBuds Pro

Arguably one of the more unconventional gadgets of the bunch, the HONOR CHOICE MouseBuds Pro is a mouse that houses a pair of earbuds. If the idea sounds a little familiar, that’s because the company previously launched the device on its home turf a while back.

In any case, the device comes with dual connectivity modes, allowing it to be used with both a computer and a smartphone. According to HONOR, it offers a simple plug-and-play experience using a single USB receiver, with no need for manual pairing.

Beyond that, the buds are equipped with ANC, as well as dual microphone AI noise reduction for clear calls. Finally, its battery offers up to seven hours of use on a single charge.

Earbuds and wearables

Of course, the company also has more conventional audio products. Three of them, in fact. The Earbuds 4 is aimed at professionals, with up to 50dB ANC for distraction-free listening. Moreover, the buds have a claimed battery life of up to 46 hours, promising uninterrupted use.

Launching alongside the Earbuds 4 is the Earbuds A Pro, which comes with a vibrant design. Internally, it features a 12.4mm driver for rich and dynamic sound. Other features include ANC and a battery life of roughly 42 hours. Last but not least is the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip 2 Pro, which as the name suggests has an open-ear design.

As for the wearable lineup, the company also announced three new products. The HONOR CHOICE Watch 2 Epic is intended for active professionals and features a dual-case design. Meanwhile, the HONOR CHOICE Watch 2 Pro is for those who enjoy outdoor activities, with standalone GNSS positioning. Finally, the Watch X5i serves as the lightweight option for day-to-day use.

Availability and pricing

The HONOR Pad X8b is available for purchase now through the brand’s physical and online stores. On the other hand, the AIoT products will only be arriving next month, although the company did not mention any specific dates. That said, the pricing details have already been revealed ahead of time.

The HONOR CHOICE MouseBuds Pro gets a RM359 price tag. The HONOR Earbuds 4, HONOR Earbuds A Pro, and HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip 2 Pro are priced at RM399, RM199, and RM499 respectively.

As for the wearables, the HONOR CHOICE Watch 2 Pro retails for RM399, while the HONOR Watch X5i costs RM329. Finally, the HONOR CHOICE Watch 2 Epic gets a RM499 price tag. While this last model is not available for purchase just yet, the brand is offering it as a free gift with the HONOR 600 series.