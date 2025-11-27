The national automaker, Proton, has officially launched the new 2026 Saga with a starting price of RM38,990. As reported earlier, the sedan is offered in three variants: Standard, Executive and Premium.

Design-wise, the front end features LED projector headlamps paired with L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). These flank a full-width concave grille embellished with a Sulaman Songket–inspired pattern, giving the car a distinctive Malaysian identity. It also features a sculpted bonnet, giving the sedan a sporty look.

At the rear, the refreshed look continues with full-width LED taillights linked by an illuminated script light bar. A sculpted bumper with diffuser-style elements and subtle chrome accents adds to its sporty character. The exterior updates are completed with 14-inch wheels for the Standard variant, whereas the Executive and Premium variants receive 15-inch wheels.

These 15-inch wheels come with a ‘Directional Arrow’ design, and for the Premium variant, they are finished in dual tone. The new Proton Saga is available in five shades, including the iconic Ruby Red, Armour Silver, Snow White, Deep Marine Blue and Space Grey.

Inside, the new model boasts a contemporary cabin with a 16-inch integrated dual-screen setup that combines the 7-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A flat-bottom steering wheel introduces a sporty flair, while the cabin features leatherette seats, with the Premium variant offering a dual-tone finish. Additionally, the Malaysian-inspired design theme continues inside. The air vents feature a congkak-inspired motif, while the dashboard and door panels incorporate a Pantai-inspired wave pattern.

Powering the Saga MC3 is a 1.5-litre Intelligent Green Technology (i-GT) four-cylinder engine that produces 120 PS and 150 Nm of torque. As for transmission, the Standard and Executive variants are fitted with a 4AT gearbox, while the Premium range gets a CVT transmission. The sedan also benefits from a new platform known as the Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA). Another highlight in the performance aspect is the ‘Toothed Timing Chain’, which, according to the automaker, has a durability of over 200,000 km and is a lifelong component that does not require maintenance.

In terms of safety, the Proton Saga Premium is equipped with six airbags and nine new ADAS features, including Collision Mitigation Support Front (CMSF), Front Departure Alert (FDA), Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Door Opening Warning (DOW), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). As for the Standard trim, it comes with two SRS airbags, while the Executive trim gets an additional reverse camera and front parking sensors.

As mentioned above, the Standard variant is priced at RM38,990, while the Executive costs RM44,990. The Premium variant, meanwhile, is priced at RM49,990. In conjunction with the launch, Proton also announced a limited-time rebate of RM1,000, which is valid until 31 December 2025. The Proton Saga also comes with a suite of customer packages, comprising Pro-Warranty, which offers a 5-year/150,000 km warranty along with three free labour services.

Other packages include Pro-Trade-In, providing overtrade support worth up to RM1,500; Pro-Xchange, offering overtrade support of up to RM2,000 (interchangeable with Pro-Trade-In); Pro-Finance, featuring special financing rates starting from 2.6%; and Pro-Shield, an upgraded insurance programme that includes enhanced Proton Insurance coverage, upgraded flood relief coverage of up to RM20,000, and personal accident coverage for passengers of up to RM10,500 per person. All of these packages are valid until 31 December 2025.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to customers, promising fast service for basic maintenance and a 1-day service delivery for servicing and repairs. In addition to that, it also offers a 3-day WIP guarantee that provides a relief car or free service for repairs taking longer than three days.