Tourism Malaysia has announced that Jalan Bukit Bintang will be closed next week, between 29 April and 2 May. This is in conjunction with not only Labour day, but also the Rain Rave Water Music Festival. Beyond the full closure on those days, the road will also be partially closed starting today, within certain time windows.

More specifically, from today until 28 April, Jalan Bukit Bintang will be closed between 11PM to 5AM on weekdays, and between 12AM and 7AM on weekends. Then between 29 April and 2 May, more of the road will be closed, as well as parts of adjacent roads such as Jalan Gading.

The tourism board notes in its announcement for motorists to use Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Sultan Ismail as alternatives instead. Beyond that, the tourism board also encourages the public to use public transport instead should they plan to head to the event itself.

For context, the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 is being held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026. It’s a pretty large-scale event, combining music, cultural programming and lifestyle experiences. This involves performances by local, regional and international DJs, traditional performances, as well as curated markets for food, crafts and other cultural elements. Despite the four-day road closure, the event itself lasts for only three days, starting on 30 April rather than 29.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia / Facebook)