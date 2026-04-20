Earlier this month, we reported that WhatsApp is working on a premium subscription plan for Android. Now, WABetaInfo reveals that the messaging platform has begun testing the paid tier with a limited number of users, likely to gather early feedback ahead of a wider release.

In addition to this, the article outlines several features that may form part of the subscription. These features offer extra perks for paying users, while the overall experience for free users remains unchanged. Importantly, WhatsApp’s privacy features will remain intact. This means both free and paid users will continue to benefit from end-to-end encryption for chats, calls, and status updates.

Premium Sticker Packs

For paid perks, the article notes that users may gain access to premium sticker packs under WhatsApp Plus. The user can download these stickers directly from the sticker store once subscribed.

Some of these stickers feature overlay animations that expand across the screen when sent. Interestingly, the effect also appears on the recipient’s screen, even if they are not subscribed, and it temporarily overlays the chat interface.

Theme, Ringtone, And Icon Selections

Subscribers may also be able to customise the app’s theme, with up to 18 different colour options available. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp applies the selected colour across the interface, replacing its signature green accent.



On top of that, paying users may also be able to switch out the app icon, with up to 14 alternative designs available. These vary in colour, style, and texture, ranging from glitter-like finishes to more sculpted looks or a simple outline of the app’s logo.

Rounding off the customisation features, the premium tier may also include a selection of up to 10 exclusive ringtones. While WhatsApp already lets Android users set custom tones from their own library, WABetaInfo notes that users can assign these new options to specific chats or groups for easier identification.



Chat Pinning And List Creation

As for functionality, subscribers may also be able to apply certain settings across entire chat lists. For example, they can set a selected theme to automatically apply to all conversations within a list, including any new chats added later. WABetaInfo says the app will also apply notification tones and call ringtones based on these list-based preferences, adjusting them consistently across all included chats.

On the chat side, the subscription plan also allows users to pin up to 20 conversations for easier access, a significant increase from the free version’s limit of three. WABetaInfo notes that this feature is particularly useful for users who manage a large number of active chats. Users who don’t want the paid plan can still organise their chats using the app’s built-in list-based management tools.

Pricing and Billing

Lastly, on the payment side. According to the article, the premium plan billing will follow a monthly subscription model with automatic renewal. Much like many existing services, the app charges users on the same date each month based on their original purchase unless they cancel it manually.

If users want to avoid billing, WABetaInfo says they must cancel their subscription at least 24 hours before the next payment date. Users can manage and cancel their plans at any time via Google Play. Moreover, the messaging app may also offer a free one-month trial for users to test the plan.

As for pricing, the WABetaInfo states that the plan goes for EUR2.49 (~RM12) per month in Europe, although this may change ahead of a wider rollout. Other examples include PKR229 (~RM3) per month in Pakistan and MXN29.00 (~RM6) per month in Mexico. That said, WABetaInfo notes that the subscription is only available to WhatsApp Messenger and does not support WhatsApp Business.

(Source: WABetaInfo)