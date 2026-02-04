Proton officially launched the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of its first and best-selling eMAS 7 model in Malaysia today. First unveiled in January, Proton is positioning the eMAS 7 PHEV as Malaysia’s first dual-powered EV, combining a petrol engine with a large battery and electric motor to deliver extended range and greater flexibility.

To recap, the Proton eMAS 7 PHEV is offered in three variants (Prime, Premium, and Premium Plus) each with different equipment levels and performance specifications. Visually, the PHEV closely mirrors the fully electric eMAS 7, with subtle changes to differentiate it. These include a split headlight design, revised tail light graphics, unique bumpers, and a redesigned rear hatch with an integrated number plate recess.

Colour options include Obsidian Black, Lithium White, Mercury Silver, Galena Grey, and Aquamarine Blue, paired with either Alabaster White or Onyx Black interior themes. The PHEV is also slightly larger than the EV version, measuring 4,740 mm long, 1,940 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall, with a 2,755 mm wheelbase. Boot capacity stands at 528 litres, expanding to 2,065 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the Prime features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch infotainment display running Flyme Auto OS, with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and over-the-air updates. Standard equipment includes a six-speaker sound system, leatherette upholstery, a multi-function steering wheel, and both Type-A and Type-C USB ports. The Premium and Premium Plus add a 13.8-inch head-up display, a 16-speaker Flyme sound system, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with memory, 256-colour ambient lighting, a rear centre armrest, a retractable tonneau cover, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 99 hp and 125 Nm, paired with an 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission and a 218 hp, 262 Nm electric traction motor. Proton claims 0–100 km/h in 8.0 seconds for the Prime and Premium, and 8.2 seconds for the Premium Plus, with all variants capped at 170 km/h.

Prime and Premium models use an 18.4 kWh CATL LFP battery, delivering up to 83 km of electric range (WLTP), a combined range of 943 km, and a claimed consumption of 4.3 L/100 km. The Premium Plus upgrades to a 29.8 kWh Aegis Short Blade LFP battery, extending EV range to 146 km and total range to 996 km, with efficiency rated at 4.4 L/100 km.

The Prime and Premium support DC fast charging at up to 30 kW, while the Premium Plus supports up to 60 kW, enabling a 30–80% charge in under 20 minutes and 16 minutes respectively. All variants also support 6.6 kW AC charging, along with V2L and V2V functionality.

On the safety front, the Prime comes with seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition. The Premium and Premium Plus add blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, emergency lane keep assist, and door open warning, completing a more comprehensive active safety package.

The newly launched eMAS 7 PHEV is priced on-the-road without insurance at RM109,800 for the Prime, RM123,800 for the Premium, and RM129,800 for the Premium Plus. Proton also bundles comprehensive warranty coverage with the eMAS 7 PHEV, including a six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, along with an eight-year or 160,000 km high-voltage battery and component warranty, reinforcing long-term ownership assurance. To mark the launch, Proton has revealed that the first 5,000 customers will receive a special launch rebate worth RM4,000.

In addition, PRO-NET is introducing a Five Power Packs package worth up to RM7,500 for early customers, aimed at adding value and convenience to ownership. The package includes a complimentary 7kW home charger under Power Home (worth RM1,500), five years of complimentary 2GB monthly mobile data under Power Online (worth RM1,000), RM1,000 in trade-in rebates via CARSOME under Power Trade-In, up to RM4,000 under Power Exchange for eligible de-registered non-roadworthy vehicles, and an exclusive e.MAS Care Insurance Package worth RM1,000 under Power Protection.