The upcoming Proton eMAS 7 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has been spotted again in public, signalling that its official debut may be closer than expected. The latest sighting was shared by an anonymous member of the Proton eMas 7 Owners Malaysia Facebook group, who reportedly found the SUV parked in Tanjung Malim , the location of the national carmaker’s dedicated EV production facility.

This follows several recent appearances, as Carz reported that the SUV was seen undergoing tests on the ELITE Highway yesterday (25 November 2025). Earlier this month, Paultan.org also covered another sighting of the same model. These consecutive public appearances strongly suggest that the Proton eMAS 7 PHEV is progressing rapidly through its final testing phase.

Internationally, the SUV shares its underpinnings with several rebadged counterparts. In China, it is sold as the Galaxy Starship EM-i, while Australia markets it as the EX5 EM-i. In Indonesia, the model debuted in July under the name Starray EM-i. Proton’s version is expected to follow the same formula with market-specific styling and branding.

Based on specifications from the Australian-market model, the eMAS 7 PHEV is expected to feature a 1.5-litre BHE15PFI engine producing 99PS and 125Nm with an electric motor generating 218PS and 320Nm. It has a top speed of 170km/h and completes the century sprint in eight seconds.

The SUV is equipped with an 18.4kWh LFP battery that delivers up to 84 km of WLTP-rated electric-only range. With the combustion engine included, total driving range is claimed to reach 943km. The eMAS 7 supports 30kW DC fast charging and 7kW AC charging. For safety, the model can be expected to feature a comprehensive suite of features, including AEB, ACC, ICC, rear cross-traffic alert with braking, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, door opening warning, blind spot detection, driver fatigue monitoring and many more.

( Source: Proton e.Mas 7 Owners Malaysia, Paultan.org, Carz)