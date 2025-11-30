The vivo S50 Pro Mini, which reportedly will be rebranded as the vivo X300 FE for the international market, will soon make its debut in China. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the company has revealed the device’s design, as well as some of its details.

In a Weibo post, the brand’s product manager Han Boxiao shared an image depicting the smartphone. Based on the image, it’s pretty clear that much like HONOR, vivo has been taking inspiration from a particular bitten fruit company.

The handset sports a horizontal camera bar that sort of resembles the iPhone Air’s so-called plateau. Of course, with the notable distinction that it sports three cameras instead of one. The brand has not quite divulged all the information on these shooters, but it did mention that the setup includes a large primary sensor. Beyond that, the phone features an ultrawide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the selfie snapper is a 50MP unit.

As for the other specifications of the S50 Pro Mini, it will feature a 6.31-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, as well as a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, vivo has revealed that the phone comes with dual speakers, and an x-axis linear motor. The entire package gets IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For internals, the phone runs on the freshly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Naturally, it will come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

(Source: Han Boxiao [1], [2])