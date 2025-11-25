The HONOR 500 lineup has officially debuted in the brand’s home market. Featuring a base model and a Pro variant, the two new smartphones get a whole new look compared to their predecessors. This is thanks to the redesigned camera module, which seems to take inspiration from a certain American phone maker.

Both handsets measure 7.75mm thick and sport a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED display. This panel comes with a 1,264 x 2,736 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a local peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Aside from that, the phones come with under-display fingerprint scanners, and IP68 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The internals are where the two devices differ. The vanilla 500 packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Pro version gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite, with a maximum of 1TB of storage.

While both phones are equipped with a 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging, the HONOR 500 Pro also gets 50W wireless charging. Moreover, both smartphones run on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.

In terms of imaging, the devices sport a 200MP 1/1.4-inch primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The Pro model gets an additional 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfie enthusiasts, HONOR has equipped the phones with a 50MP front snapper in a punch hole cutout.

The HONOR 500 series comes in four colourways, including Aquamarine, Starlight Powder, Moonlight Silver, and Obsidian Black. Pricing for the base model starts at CNY2,699 (~RM1,569) for the 12GB+256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the Pro variant has a starting price of CNY3,599 (~RM2,092) for the same configuration. For now, the company has yet to confirm the series’ availability outside of China.

(Source: HONOR [1], [2])