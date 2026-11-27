X is joining the growing list of social media platforms rolling out safety features for young users. The company has announced a new Parental Controls feature aimed at helping parents and guardians manage their children’s experience on the app. Designed for families with teens aged 13 to 17, it comprises a suite of tools that allow the parent or guardian to supervise their teen’s activity without the child handing over account ownership.

As detailed in the announcement, a parent can manage up to five teen accounts, while a teen account can only be linked to one parent account at a time. Both parties must agree before supervision can begin. Additionally, users will be required to add their birth dates to their accounts so X can assign the account types accordingly. And naturally, the guardian must be aged 18 or above.

What Parents Can And Cannot Do

With Parental Controls, the guardian can see how much time the child spends on the platform over the past week and set a daily limit. In addition to this, they can filter specific words from the teen’s experience and turn off sensitive media. They can also limit For You recommendations and videos to accounts the child is already following.

Speaking of which, parents can require approval for new followers, which will also set the account to private. The feature also lets parents control who can send direct messages. Finally, they can see who their child has interacted with one-on-one without seeing the messages themselves.

Notably, any changes made by the guardian will be visible to the teen. Other than that, there are limits to what the parent can do. Aside from being unable to view the child’s private messages, they also have no access to search and viewing history. The feature also does not allow parents to post as their child or access the account.

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The Teen Experience

By default, X places teen accounts in protected mode, with sensitive media turned off. Targeted advertising is also blocked. The Parental Controls feature basically adds an additional layer of protection on top.

With the feature enabled, the teen can see who is supervising their account, as well as their own time on the platform for the last seven days. If time limits are in place, they will be able to see this as well. Aside from that, they can see which settings are managed by their guardian. These settings show up as locked for the teen, and they may not change them on their own. A record of changes is also visible for both the teen and the parent.

Finally, the teen can request to end supervision, but the final decision rests on the parent. Once ended, the link between the accounts is removed, and the teen will have control over the settings previously managed by the guardian’s account.

Not Exactly A Place For Children

This rollout comes amid a global push for measures to protect children’s safety online. X is notably fairly late to the party, since platforms like Facebook and Instagram already have similar features in place. This is hardly surprising, however, as the platform has built a reputation for being a more adult-oriented space. And then there is the matter of questionable content and its moderation. Earlier this year, the platform’s Grok chatbot landed it in hot water due to the creation of sexually explicit images of women and children. MCMC ended up banning the chatbot until more safety measures were introduced.

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The company also asserted that the app is not designed for children, nor is it promoted to that group. That said, it allows those aged 13 (or older, depending on legal requirements) on the platform. As such, the company has asserted that it takes extra care with the young people aboard. In any case, the addition of Parental Controls seems to be a step in fulfilling that promise.

(Source: X [1], [2])