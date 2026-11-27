As per the Child Protection Code (CPC) under the Online Safety Act 2025, licensed social media providers must introduce age checks to keep users under 16 off their platforms. Despite these measures, some underage users may still slip through the cracks. As such, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is looking into a multi-layered age verification approach. This is aimed at identifying discrepancies in age-related information and verifying accounts suspected of being operated by users under 16.

According to Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, this is one of the methods being considered to address the challenges in implementing age verification. Young users determined to stay on social media platforms may find ways to circumvent the checks, such as providing false age information, or using other people’s identities.

Teo went on to note that accounts flagged through the mechanism would be required to undergo further verification to establish the users’ actual ages. The process would involve the use of official government records, such as the MyKad, passport, or other recognised identification documents.

Moreover, Teo stated that the approach considers the need to verify existing social media accounts, particularly those that contain information or signs that raise doubts about the owner’s age. On the subject of user privacy, she stated that service providers must ensure that only information necessary for age verification is collected and processed. At the same time, users’ personal data must be safeguarded in accordance with the applicable laws.

Still In The Transition Phase

Although the CPC already came into effect in June this year, the implementation of age verification mechanisms is currently in a transition period. During this phase, the MCMC is conducting continuous monitoring and engagement sessions to assess the preparedness and compliance of these service providers with the established requirements.

So far, directives under Section 30 of the Online Safety Act 2025 have been issued to major social media providers, namely Meta, TikTok, and Google. The MCMC has also issued notices under Section 32 of the same Act. These notices are aimed at ensuring compliance and obtaining information on how the service providers are implementing their respective age checks.

Stronger Protections For Young Users

Although the minimum age requirement for social media is 16, teen users don’t exactly have free rein anymore, as age-appropriate features are also a requirement for these platforms. Some providers, such as Meta, have already introduced such functions, which are tailored to the users’ ages and stages of development. Among them are default privacy settings for adolescent accounts, tools for managing and limiting time spent on these platforms, plus parental controls.

According to Teo, these safety features could complement the age verification mechanisms in mitigating risks such as cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, online harassment, and excessive social media use. She also affirmed that MCMC will continue monitoring and engaging with service providers while also studying developments and practices from other countries to improve Malaysia’s own online child protection framework.

(Source: The Edge)