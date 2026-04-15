Meta is continuing to refine the Teen Accounts feature across its social media platforms. At the tail end of last year, the company revised its content policies with a 13+ content rating and introduced additional safety features for Teen Accounts on Instagram. Initially, these updates were rolled out to select regions only.

But now, Meta is bringing these features to Malaysia. According to the company, it is releasing the updates gradually, and they should be fully rolled out in the country within the coming months.

“Movie-inspired” content rating

With this rollout, users under 18 will be automatically placed in the updated 13+ setting by default. As to what this new setting entails, it is basically based on the 13+ movie rating. Basically, users can expect to find content similar to movies and shows with this rating. This can include strong language or profanity.

It is worth noting that the existing policies remain unchanged. Instagram still prevents teen users from accessing inappropriate content, including sexually suggestive material, graphic or disturbing images, and other adult content.

Expanded protections and controls

Alongside the 13+ content rating, Meta is implementing stronger protections for Teen Accounts. Teen users will no longer be able to follow accounts that regularly share age-inappropriate content. In fact, they will be unable to interact with these accounts, be it through comments on posts or direct messages. This is true even if the user is already following the account. Additionally, the restriction goes both ways, so these accounts are unable to interact with underage users.

Aside from hiding these accounts and their content from teen users, Instagram will also make them harder to find in Search. Speaking of Search, the platform is expanding the block on mature search terms to include a wider range of topics. Beyond that, the Meta AI experience has also been updated to reflect the new 13+ rating.

Finally, for the families who desire stricter controls, a “Limited Content” setting now exists. This setting filters out even more content from Teen Accounts, while also disabling the ability to view, see, and receive comments on posts. This new setting and the other safety tools are accessible via the dedicated Family Centre hub.