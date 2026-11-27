Astro has introduced no-contract subscription plans for its Astro X3 streaming service, allowing customers to access its entertainment and sports content without committing to a long-term subscription. The plans also do away with the need for a dedicated box or installation, with customers able to sign up online and start streaming immediately.

To recap, Astro X3 was first announced in July this year as a streaming-first alternative to the company’s traditional TV subscription offerings. It allows users to watch content directly through the Astro app on compatible Smart TVs, with cross-screen streaming also supported through Astro GO on mobile devices, tablets and laptops.

There are now two no-contract options available, namely the Astro X3 Entertainment Pack and Sports Pack. The former includes more than 70 channels, while the latter offers over 85 channels, covering local and international entertainment as well as live sporting events.

The Entertainment Pack normally costs RM59.99 per month but is currently offered at RM39.99/month, representing a RM20 discount. Meanwhile, the Sports Pack is available for RM69.99/month instead of its usual RM109.99 rate, saving subscribers RM40 monthly.

Content highlights include Hollywood movies and international series, alongside local Malay, Chinese, Korean and Indian productions. Sports coverage includes the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, AFC Champions League Elite, Formula 1, MotoGP, major badminton tournaments, the Sepak Takraw League and the Netball Super League.

Astro X3 can be accessed through compatible Smart TVs using the Astro app, or via smartphones, tablets and laptops through Astro GO. Subscribers can also cancel their plans at any time without being tied to a fixed subscription period.

The promotional rates are available to new subscribers until 31 January 2027 and apply only for the first three months. After that, the Entertainment Pack returns to RM59.99/month, while the Sports Pack costs RM109.99/month, unless the subscription is cancelled. Astro notes that all prices exclude SST.

Interested customers can sign up or find out more through Astro’s official website, WhatsApp, or by calling 03-9543 3838.

(Source: Astro press release)