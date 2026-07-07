Astro has announced a new offering aimed at making entertainment more seamless and accessible. Unveiled today during the Astro Presents: Fandom showcase, Astro X3 serves as a streaming-first service that requires no box, no installation, and no contract. As such, customers can begin streaming immediately after signing up.

According to the company, Astro X3 is the easiest way for viewers to enjoy the full suite of Astro content, including Astro Originals and live sports content like the Premier League, AFC and UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, MotoGP, Wimbledon, and more. It allows users to stream directly through the Astro app to compatible smart TVs. For greater flexibility, the service includes Cross-Screen streaming with Astro GO.

Customers will be able to sign up for Astro X3 starting from 20 July 2026. To start, the company will be offering two 12-month contract plans. The first of the duo is the Astro X3: Entertainment 12 Pack. Priced at RM39.99 month, the package will offer access to more than 65 channels.

Meanwhile, the Astro X3: Sports 12 Pack caters to sports fans. For RM89.99/month, it will include the content from the Entertainment pack, as well as live sports channels. In total, this option will offer access to over 80 channels. In addition to this, the pack will come with beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Sun NXT Lite.

As mentioned earlier, one of the promised perks is the lack of contracts. This comes in the form of two contract-free plans, although they will only be available from December 2026. These plans are the Astro X3: Entertainment Pack and the Astro X3: Sports Pack. Priced at RM59.99/month and RM109.99/month respectively, they offer the same content as their contract-enabled counterparts, but without the year-long commitment.

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It should be noted that as the simpler option, Astro X3 misses out on some of the add-ons offered with the Astro One packages. Still, viewers will still have access to an ever-expanding range of entertainment and live sports content. Once the service goes live, those interested can sign up via the official website.