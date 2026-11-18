Astro is offering new subscribers to its Astro One Entertainment Pack 12 months of Prime Video and the Blockbuster Pack at no additional cost. The promotion is available from 6 November 2026 until 31 January 2027, with the subscription priced at RM49.99 per month, excluding SST.

For context, Prime Video normally costs RM23.15 per month, while the Blockbuster Pack carries a retail price of RM9.99 per month. Both services are included in the subscription throughout the promotional period, while installation is free.

Through Prime Video, subscribers gain access to Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and international series. Some of the titles highlighted by Astro include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 and the upcoming Blade Runner 2099, alongside other movies and shows across various genres.

Meanwhile, the Blockbuster Pack adds four dedicated Movies & Entertainment channels to the subscription. These are Astro Showtime (CH 411), Astro FAM Time (CH 412), Rock Action (CH 414), and Rock X Stream (CH 415), featuring a selection of action movies, family entertainment, and television series.

The offer is exclusive to new customers subscribing to the Astro One Entertainment Pack within the promotional period. Interested customers can sign up through WhatsApp or contact Astro’s Sales Centre at +603-7491 9882, which operates daily from 9am to 6pm.

(Source: Astro press release)