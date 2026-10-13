It was earlier in the year when we saw reports of WhatsApp testing letting users schedule messages that they want to send. Back then, though, the tests were for users on iOS. More recently, it looks like it’s finally the turn of Android users. Beyond that, there looks to be further development of the feature in general.

This comes courtesy of WABetaInfo, which reports that the feature has been spotted rolling out to some beta testers on version 2.26.40.7 of WhatsApp for Android. To those with access to the feature, making use of it is as simple as typing your message as usual, then holding the send button instead of just tapping it. You can then schedule the message for as soon as 10 minutes after, or up to two weeks in advance.

Unlike previously reported though, the current implementation of the feature allows you to schedule WhatsApp messages to individuals, rather than just to groups. That being said, such messages to groups can only be seen by those who are already members when the sender scheduled the message. Those joining between the scheduling of the message and its posting will not see it.

Beyond that, scheduled messages on WhatsApp should work just like regular messages. You can schedule texts, as well as photos and videos. But for those forms of media, you can only schedule one at a time. As before, scheduled messages will appear in a dedicated section within the chat info screen, where you can edit or delete them before they finally go to the recipient. And once scheduled, the message will be sent even if your device is offline.

With the feature rolling out to more users, it’s likely only a matter of time before it gets to the general public. That being said, there’s currently no time window as to when that will happen.

(Source: WABetaInfo)