Earlier this year, it was revealed that WhatsApp was developing its own cloud backup service. Now, it looks like the feature is moving ahead, with the company now letting some beta testers pick their preferred backup provider for their chat history.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp cloud storage option is included in the WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.26.46.4 update. As detailed in the outlet’s report, users can choose between the messaging platform’s own cloud storage and Google Drive for backups.

Much like the app’s other features, privacy has been taken into account, with end-to-end encryption being mandatory for all backups stored on the company’s servers. The report also noted that the default encryption method uses passkeys, though users can opt for a 64-digit encryption key if they wish.

As to how much space is offered, WhatsApp has allocated 2GB for free. For those who want more, well, that’s where the paid plans come in. WhatsApp Plus subscribers get 100GB of cloud storage, while Meta One offers up to 4TB.

Available storage is automatically updated upon subscribing, but the company will not immediately delete a backup should the user’s plan expire. Apparently, backups will remain on the servers for a maximum of four months after the subscription ends. Once that time is up, the backup will be permanently removed. So, subscribers with backups that exceed the 2GB limit will have to renew their plans before the period has lapsed. That said, users can still switch backup providers at any point in time, so Google Drive will remain an option.

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Of course, the only issue there would be how much space the user has left in their Google Account. Earlier this year, Google began counting Android backups towards the total 15GB of shared storage. While this supposedly only takes up an additional 40MB on average, every bit of space does count.

Which is why a dedicated cloud storage for WhatsApp should be a welcome addition once it finally rolls out to the public. At the moment, it’s unclear when that will be happening.

(Source: WABetaInfo)