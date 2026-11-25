iQOO is gearing up to release some new products in Malaysia, namely the next generation of its flagship gaming smartphones. The iQOO 16 and iQOO 16s now have a confirmed launch date, and it’s not far ahead.

The vivo sub-brand has announced that the upcoming smartphones will be debuting on 8 December 2026, which is a little under two weeks from now. Aside from confirming the launch date, the company has revealed a few details on the devices.

For starters, the iQOO 16 will feature a Samsung M16 2K 165Hz Display with 10,000 nits of local peak brightness. This is very likely the same 6.85-inch AMOLED panel equipped on its Chinese counterpart, which launched a few months prior. In any case, the version heading our way will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC and iQOO’s in-house Q4 gaming chip.

Although the company has not offered further details on the phone, we can expect it to come with a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear and a 32MP selfie snapper. Based on the Chinese model, it may also come with an 8,400mAh battery with 100W charging.

As for the 16s, the company revealed that it will sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Other than that, the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 7,650mAh battery. Beyond that, though, no other details on the device have been revealed thus far.

Ahead of the launch, the company has opened pre-bookings for the devices, allowing customers to reserve a unit ahead of time. Those interested have until 7 December 2026 to do so, and they must pay RM1. In exchange, they will be entitled to some early bird benefits, including an RM50 Petronas Petrol Card and a RM200 member discount. Bear in mind that this does not count as a phone purchase, as the full pricing for either device has yet to be revealed.

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As per the pre-booking listings, both models will come in two finishes. For the iQOO 16, the options are Matrix and Alpha, while the 16s will be offered in Vector Grey and Shadow Black.

(Source: iQOO press release)