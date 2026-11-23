The iQOO 16 made its debut in China at the tail end of September, and shortly after that, the vivo sub-brand confirmed that the smartphone will launch in Malaysia as well. The device has not seen an official local release just yet, but it looks like a sibling is also on the way. The iQOO 16s has appeared on the SIRIM database, indicating that a launch is happening sometime in the near future.

As per the entry, the handset carries the model number I2606 and received approval earlier this month on 5 November 2026. The listing also confirms the marketing name, though no further details on the device can be gleaned here. That said, the phone has appeared elsewhere, revealing some details about it.

In an X post, tipster @Gadgetsdata shared a recent Geekbench listing for the vivo I2606. This is the same model number in the SIRIM listing, so it’s safe to say that it is the same phone. That said, the X post noted that the device is also listed as the iQOO 16R in some certifications. This could simply be a situation where the same phone is sold under different names depending on the region.

Regardless, the device in the Geekbench listing is powered by the SM8735 chip, otherwise known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Other details found in the entry tell us that the phone will feature 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 17. These are mostly to be expected, though the processor choice may raise a few eyebrows as the iQOO 15R launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. If this upcoming device is to be the 15R’s successor, then it would be a downgrade.

The leakster also suggested that the phone will feature a flat 1.5K OLED display with a high refresh rate. This panel will probably measure around 6.59 inches, but the post noted that the “s” in iQOO 16s could denote a compact form factor with a 6.3-inch screen instead. Other rumoured specifications include LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, a 50MP main camera, and a battery with a capacity of around 9,000mAh. This cell is expected to support 100W charging. The smartphone could also feature a metal frame and an IP69 rating.

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Of course, this is all still speculation at this point. So far, there is no official word on the iQOO 16s or 16R.

(Source: @Gadgetsdata via X)