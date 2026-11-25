By now, you’ve probably heard of Nothing’s upcoming mystery product, which the company founder and CEO Carl Pei characterised as a screenless device that will serve as a stepping stone for AI gadgets of the future. Well, the brand has decided that it’s about time for a name reveal. This device will henceforth be known as the Ear (note), and if the name isn’t enough of a giveaway, it will be a pair of earbuds.

Pei offered Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman a first look at the product, confirming some of its functions and capabilities. As expected, a major feature is recording, and Nothing is equipping both the charging case and the buds with microphones. According to the publication, the case can be used to record in-person meetings or classes. Meanwhile, the buds will be able to record calls. Transcription will also be available.

Furthermore, the case will come with a “Talk” button, much like the Ear (3). That said, this button will serve a different purpose. Apparently, pressing it will start recording, though the company is planning to introduce other functions as well. Meanwhile, a dedicated app will allow users to manage recordings, summaries, and transcriptions. Additionally, the buds will include a basic voice control system, as well as support for AI agents. Nothing also asserted that additional measures are in place to address privacy concerns.

For now, the company is still keeping much about the Ear (note) under wraps, including the design of the earbuds themselves, as well as specifications and pricing. These details will undoubtedly be revealed during the official launch on 8 December 2026.

In the meantime, the company will likely continue to build hype around the device with more teasers, though it’s hard to say if these buds have anything else going on for them. It seems that Nothing wants to present them as something different, but not the game-changing “iPhone of AI”.

So far though, the Ear (note) is leaning more on mundane. Earbuds aren’t a novel invention, and the brand already has a few under its belt. AI-based recording features are also a staple in many modern smartphones and other electronics. But time will tell if the upcoming buds have anything unique to offer.

(Source: Bloomberg via GSMArena)