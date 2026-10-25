This year, Nothing has shifted its focus away from smartphones, with the only new additions being the Phone (4a) series and the Phone (4b). Given recent releases like the Headphone (1) Pro, the London-based company is concentrating its efforts on audio products, and it looks like another one could be arriving soon. A recent teaser suggests that the next device will be the Ear (3) Pro.

As always, this teaser campaign starts with Pokemon imagery, as the brand uses Pokemon characters for its internal product codenames. In this case, the creature in question is Kingdra. Of course, that alone says nothing about what’s coming, but a prior leak may hold the answer.

A month-old post by Redditor u/Link_2011A revealed a support page for the Nothing Ear (3) Pro, although the page has already been taken down. According to the post, the page included some internal information, including the codename associated with the device: Kingdra.

Assuming the leak is accurate, the upcoming product will be the first ever Pro-tier earbuds from the brand. This wouldn’t exactly come as a surprise, since the company recently launched its first Pro headphones not long ago.

In any case, the upcoming earbuds will serve as the premium variant of the Ear (3) series. As a quick refresher, the vanilla Ear (3) debuted in September 2025, and the more modest Ear (3a) was released earlier this year.

Although Nothing has yet to disclose any details on the upcoming model, we can expect it to build on the features of the base variant. For reference, it launched with 12mm dynamic drivers, up to 45dB ANC, and a battery life of up to 38 hours. The brand also introduced a “Super Mic” feature. It’s possible that the Pro variant will bring improvements in terms of ANC and battery life. But this is all speculation and shouldn’t be treated as gospel.

At the moment, Nothing has not mentioned a release date for the product, only stating that it’s “coming soon”. We can probably expect more information to follow as the brand ramps up its teaser campaign.

(Source: Nothing)