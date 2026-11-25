The MyGOV app is steadily shaping up to become the one-stop shop for various government services, with more features arriving to the platform. In the future, it may even be used to display the user’s MyKad, as the government is exploring amendments to existing laws to allow identity cards to be displayed digitally.

According to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, the current legislation does not allow for the identity card to be issued in digital form. As it stands, citizens may only view their MyKad details in this way, but not display the card itself. In comparison, driving licences issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) can already be shown digitally, with the MyJPJ app allowing access via the user’s smartphone.

Furthermore, Gobind revealed that the government is also proposing a system that consolidates other relevant documents into a single application, and not just identity cards. These include birth certificates, marriage certificates, as well as passports. The minister went on to note that the matter had been discussed at a meeting involving GovTech, MyGOV, and MyDigital ID following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive to expand the digitalisation of government services.

Beyond that, Gobind also clarified that MyDigital ID will serve as a digital identity verification platform, while MyGOV will be the centralised hub for accessing multiple government apps and services. Notably, consolidating these applications into MyGOV is only the first phase. The second one will involve integrating payment systems to enable online transactions, such as for passport renewals.

Speaking of which, the MyGOV app has started rolling out the ability to renew passports. This follows a previous update that allows users to apply for identity card replacements directly through the app. However, this is limited to normal replacements without any changes, and replacements for lost or damaged cards.

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(Source: Bernama)