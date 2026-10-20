Those looking to replace their identity cards can now apply using their smartphones, eliminating the need to wait in line at the National Registration Department (JPN) counters. In a recent Facebook post, the Digital Ministry has announced that the MyGOV app now features a service that lets users apply for MyKad replacements directly on the platform.

As detailed in the announcement, the user must have the latest version of the application. Existing users need only ensure the app is updated, while new ones can download it through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Bear in mind that MyDigital ID is required to log into the MyGOV app. After logging in, the user can navigate to the services tab. From there, tap the “Birth & Personal Identification” option.

After selecting “Identity Card”, the app will display the details of the user’s MyKad, with the option to replace the document at the bottom of the page. Tapping it will bring up a disclaimer, which the user must agree to before proceeding. Here, the page details the terms and conditions. Worth noting that the service covers replacements without changes to the address, photograph, or any other particulars on the MyKad. Other than that, users may replace damaged or lost cards as well.

In any case, once the user has agreed to the terms, they will have to fill in a form, which includes details like the type of replacement and the collection centre. The user may also be required to upload supporting documents. Once completed, they can submit the application and await confirmation.

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According to the Digital Ministry, the introduction of the feature aims to offer more convenience. Malaysians can save time as they do not need to contend with long queues, and as the service is online, it should be available at all hours of the day. The ministry also assured that the feature is safe and secure.

This update comes amid the government’s continued push for the MyGOV app to become the one-stop shop for public services. Earlier this month, several key government services were consolidated into the app, including driving licences, road tax, JPJ summons checks, passports, government clinic appointments, and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR). We will likely see more services and features added to the platform in the future.

(Source: Digital Ministry via Facebook)