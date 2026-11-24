HONOR has officially lifted the veil from the Magic9 Pro Max. The new flagship smartphone succeeds last year’s Magic8 Pro, bringing a new look and an upgraded camera system, courtesy of the brand’s partnership with German film equipment manufacturer ARRI. For the most part, the local version of the phone shares the same specifications as the Chinese model, with some exceptions.

On the outside, you get an all-metal unibody frame measuring 8.59mm and weighing 233g. Furthermore, the phone comes with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with the brand’s Anti-Scratch NanoCrystal Shield and an anti-reflective coating. This panel offers a 1,320 x 2,868 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 10,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone maker has equipped the device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. This processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is an 8,000mAh battery, which is a slight downgrade from the 8,800mAh on the Chinese version. Regardless, it supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. For software, it runs on Android 17 via MagicOS 11. Other items on the spec sheet include IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, a Cinematic Directional Microphone, as well as Stereo Dual 1216 Speakers.

Camera Features

For imaging, the phone comes with a 200MP 1/1.2-inch primary camera with an f/1.57 aperture and OIS. This is accompanied by a 200MP 1/1.4-inch periscope telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture. Completing the setup is a 50MP ultrawide snapper. Over on the front, you get a 55MP square sensor for selfies. The phone’s photography capabilities are further boosted by the brand’s in-house Imaging Chip H1.

Meanwhile, the ARRI collaboration brings the ARRI Cinema Mode, which lets users record video in LogC3 format. Additionally, the device offers 14 built-in ARRI Looks, with the option to download up to 87 from the ARRI Look Library. Furthermore, users can record footage in a 2.39:1 cinematic widescreen format.

Alongside the phone, the company is bringing some optional accessories to assist with photography and filming. These include the SmallRig Mobile Video Kit, as well as the Teleconverter G200 and the Teleconverter G500.

Availability And Pricing

The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max comes in your choice of three finishes: Moss Green, Glacier Silver, and Shadow Black. Those interested can pre-order the device for RM5,999 from the brand’s physical and online platforms. Additionally, the phone will be available via the company’s telco partners.

From now until 3 December 2026, those pre-ordering the phone can get free gifts worth up to RM4,009. Meanwhile, the SmallRig Mobile Video Kit, Teleconverter G200, and Teleconverter G500 are priced at RM1,299, RM999, and RM1,899 respectively.