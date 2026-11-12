The HONOR Magic9 series launched in China back in September, and not too long after that, the Malaysian arm of the company confirmed that it will be bringing the top-of-the-line variant to our shores. Now, the local launch date for the Magic9 Pro Max has been set.

The brand’s newest flagship smartphone will make its official debut in just a couple of weeks. Notably, it will be the only member from the series to make its way here. In any case, the announcement will take place on 24 November 2026 at 3 PM. As usual, the event will be livestreamed on the company’s Facebook page for those who want to catch the unveiling as it happens.

As you may already know, the highlight of the handset is its imaging setup, which is powered by ARRI. This collaboration brings ARRI’s LogC3 curve to the device, along with ARRI Looks. Furthermore, the phone supports custom LogC3 LUTs. This is all bundled into the dedicated ARRI Cinema Mode, which also includes advanced recording tools.

On the hardware side, the Magic9 Pro Max comes with 200MP main and telephoto lenses which attain CIPA 8.0 stabilisation. These cameras are paired with the self-developed 6nm HONOR Imaging Chip H1, which serves to expand the dynamic range up to 14 stops.

Beyond that, the brand highlighted the phone’s directional microphone, which offers four presets: Long Range, Close Up, Voice Isolation, and Voice Boost. There is also a Professional Custom Mode, which allows for full manual tuning. Other notable features of the device include Stereo Dual 1216 Speakers and 4K LiveVideo.

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Alongside the smartphone, HONOR will be releasing dedicated 200mm and 500mm teleconverter accessories, allowing for long-range shooting. The SmallRig Mobile Video Kit will also be available. This set includes a camera cage for steady handheld tracking.

For now, pricing and other details remain under wraps, as the brand is likely saving them for the official launch. That said, it won’t be long until all is revealed.