HONOR has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, the Magic9 Pro Max, will soon be making its way to Malaysia. However, given that the device is part of a larger lineup launched in China, there is a possibility that the vanilla Magic9 could also make its local debut.

The company also revealed that the Magic9 Pro Max has been named the official cinematic imaging smartphone of the 35th Malaysia Film Festival (FFM35). This follows a partnership between HONOR and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place at Istana Budaya on 21 November 2026.

To recap the initial launch in China, the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max is revealed to be the more premium offering of the two. It features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. Memory-wise, the phone comes with 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage.

Other highlights include an 8,800mAh battery, 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The phone also comes with IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance, as well as MagicOS 11 based on Android 17.

The Pro Max’s camera setup consists of a 200MP main camera, a 200MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. Its imaging system is co-developed with ARRI, a German manufacturer known for its professional cinema cameras and filmmaking equipment. It also supports professional video recording through ARRI Cinema Mode, including LogC3 and up to 4K 60fps recording.

Meanwhile, the standard HONOR Magic9 is a more compact alternative, featuring a 6.37-inch display. This model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Despite its smaller form factor, it retains the series’ ARRI-enhanced imaging capabilities, with a pair of 200MP cameras comprising the main and telephoto shooters. Both cameras also offer CIPA 7.5-rated image stabilisation.

HONOR has yet to reveal an official Malaysian launch date for the Magic9 Pro Max. For your reference, the Magic9 Pro Max launched in China starting from CNY6,499 (~RM3,900), while the vanilla Magic9 is priced from CNY4,999 (~RM3,000).

Further details are expected to be announced in the near future. It should also be noted that local specifications for the Magic9 series may differ from its Chinese release.

(Source: HONOR Malaysia [official website])