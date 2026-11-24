The government currently has no plans to introduce special licensing requirements for online gaming service providers, unlike those imposed on social media platforms. Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching clarified this during the winding-up session of the Communications Ministry’s Budget 2027 debate in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

However, this does not mean online gaming platforms will be exempt from further oversight, she noted. Teo said the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) is conducting a study to assess emerging risks and determine appropriate regulatory approaches for these services.

Govt Still Reviewing Online Gaming Regulations

According to her, the study covers several areas, including child safety, user interactions, game features and content, as well as the protective measures implemented by service providers. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is also examining international practices to identify approaches that could be adapted for the local market.

Teo added that CMCF has been holding public consultations since September to develop a Gaming SubCode. These sessions involve various stakeholders, including gaming operators, application and local and international game developers, online safety experts, the esports industry, legal practitioners and researchers.

Feedback from these consultations will be used to refine the proposed subcode and determine whether additional safeguards or changes to existing regulations are necessary. Teo stressed that any eventual measures should be evidence-based and proportionate to identified risks, with particular emphasis on protecting children and teenagers.

MCMC Previously Considered Stricter Rules

This follows earlier indications that the government was considering tighter oversight of online gaming services. In October, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil revealed that MCMC was reviewing the need for stricter regulations on platforms such as Roblox, partly to address potential threats to younger users.

The ministry had also previously floated the possibility of requiring at least 10 online games, including Roblox, to obtain licences in Malaysia. This was first brought up in October last year, although no concrete decision was announced at the time.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)