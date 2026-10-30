Online games may be subject to tighter rules in the future. Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil has revealed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is reviewing the need for further regulatory measures on online gaming platforms, including Roblox. The move is aimed at strengthening child protections against digital safety risks.

According to the minister, MCMC is working with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) to study online gaming trends and the associated risks. This study covers aspects like user-to-user interactions, in-game content, as well as protective safeguards implemented by platform providers. Additionally, the review considers international practices and frameworks to identify suitable and effective safeguards that can be used in Malaysia.

Aside from that, Fahmi disclosed that CMCF is conducting a public consultation for a Gaming SubCode involving various stakeholders, including app store operators, local and international game developers, online safety experts, the e-sports industry, legal practitioners, and researchers. Both the study findings and the consultation will serve as the foundation for evidence-based, risk-proportional regulatory measures.

Additionally, the government is emphasising parental education and awareness, with efforts to inform guardians about parental control features on personal devices and online services. This initiative is being carried out under the Safe Internet Campaign, which has been allocated RM58.7 million under Budget 2027. It is aimed at both young users as well as parents, guardians, teachers, and communities.

Of course, the idea of imposing stricter rules on online gaming has been floating around for quite some time now. Last year, it was reported that the Communications Ministry was considering licensing for certain online games, with Roblox being among them. And earlier this month, the Communications Minister announced that the government is looking into eKYC and age verification systems for these platforms. Such measures would keep underage users from having accounts on the platforms, much like the existing restrictions for social media.

(Source: Bernama)