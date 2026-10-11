The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has temporarily suspended the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) for the Chery Omoda 5. The move follows a reported incident in which the SUV’s rear axle detached from the vehicle.

JPJ said it takes the latest incident in Johor Bahru seriously, noting that it has raised public concerns over the vehicle’s safety. The suspension will remain in place until its technical investigation is completed and the potential safety risks have been identified, with new vehicle registrations also put on hold in the meantime.

It is worth noting that the rear axle issue concerns the original petrol-powered Chery Omoda 5, which uses a torsion beam rear, well, suspension. The model has since been replaced in Malaysia by the Chery O5, which features a multi-link rear suspension instead. Meanwhile, the fully electric Chery Omoda E5 also uses the same suspension, distinguishing it from the original Omoda 5.

JPJ Orders Recall And Technical Audit

According to JPJ, the suspension will target specific models and variants that could potentially be affected, rather than all vehicles under the Chery brand. The department has instructed Chery Malaysia to identify potentially affected vehicles using component part numbers, production batches, Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and other relevant technical parameters.

Chery Malaysia is also required to recall all vehicles identified as potentially at risk for inspection and any necessary corrective measures. Separately, JPJ will conduct a technical audit of the Omoda 5’s production and assembly processes, as well as the suppliers responsible for the relevant rear axle components.

The audit will examine compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), quality control systems, welding inspection procedures and the safety standards of the components used. JPJ stressed that it would not compromise on non-compliance that could jeopardise the safety of road users.

The suspension will only be lifted after all corrective and preventive measures have been fully implemented, and JPJ has technically confirmed that the identified safety risks have been adequately addressed.

Previous Incident Involved 600 Vehicles

The latest case is not the first time the petrol-powered Omoda 5 has faced scrutiny over its rear axle in Malaysia. In April 2024, an owner reported that the vehicle’s rear axle had broken while driving, prompting Chery Malaysia to launch a precautionary inspection campaign.

Following its investigation, Chery Malaysia attributed the issue to an equipment calibration problem at its component supplier. The supplier had replaced a worn-out welding tip but failed to properly recalibrate the welding equipment afterwards.

Chery said 60 vehicles in Malaysia had been fitted with affected components manufactured on 15 August 2023. However, the company expanded its inspection campaign to cover 600 Omoda 5 units equipped with rear axle components produced between 14 and 17 August 2023.

(Source: JPJ [Facebook])